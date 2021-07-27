New Delhi: Gold price today remained stable. Gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs 46,800-mark. Gold price per 10 gram of 24-carat is at Rs 47,800-mark. In the international market, gold was trading in a tight margin. Spot gold remained low at USD 1,797.71 per ounce and US Gold futures fell by 0.1 per cent at USD 1,797.70 per ounce.Also Read - BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021 Match 22: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 01.00 PM IST 27th July 2021

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,870 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45, 210 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 47,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 44,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,180 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,870 per 10 gran of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 46,920 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price varies from state to state and city to city as different set of taxes levied on the precious metal. Gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with the rates of jewellery shops.