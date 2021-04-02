New Delhi: Gold Price today remained stable at Rs 43, 370 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold. While the 24-carat gold rate has touched Rs 44, 370 per 10 gram. If you are buying 100 gram of 22-carat gold, you need to pay Rs 4,33,700. If you are looking to buy 100 gram of 24-carat gold, you have to spend Rs 44, 370. Also Read - Gold Price Today Down By Rs 2,500; Check April 1 Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Other Cities, States

Gold Price in India peaked during the February this year. However, gold rate showed downward trend during the better part of the March. Eventually, the gold price in the country has started to settle down during the fag end of the previous Financial Year which ended on March 31. April has begun on a positive note for gold buyers.

Gold Price Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow

Gold prices vary in cities across India different state governments levy multiple sets of taxes on the yellow metal. So, if you are buying 22-carat gold in Delhi today, you will have to pay Rs 43,800. 22-carat Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 43,370, in Kolkata Rs 44,290, in Chennai Rs 42,380, in Bengaluru Rs 41,650, and in Lucknow Rs Rs 43,800.

Meanwhile, gold price of 22-carat category differs from that of 24-carat of yellow metal. The 24-carat Gold price today in Delhi is Rs 43,800, in Mumbai Rs 43,370, in Chennai Rs 42,380, in Bengaluru Rs 41,650, in Kolkata Rs 44,290, and in Lucknow Rs 43,800.

Gold Price Today in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Kerala Rs 41,650 Rs 45,440 Ahmedabad Rs 44,150 Rs 46,000 Bhubaneswar Rs 41,100 Rs 44,840 Pune Rs 43,370 Rs 44,370 Hyderabad Rs 41,650 Rs 45,440 Jaipur Rs 43,880 Rs 47,790 Patna Rs 43,370 Rs 44,370 Chandigarh Rs 43,800 Rs 47,790

Readers, please note that gold prices mentioned in the copy are not inclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Hence, these gold rates differ from the price chart at the jewellery shops.