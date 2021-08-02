New Delhi: Gold rate today remained stable as the gold price per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs 47,380. In the international market, Gold price was low. Spot gold fell by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,809.21 per ounce and the US gold futures fell by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,814.90.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: India Hold Lead at Q3

Gold Rate Today in India

Gold price in Mumbai today is Rs 47,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 47,140 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,470 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 47,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 44,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 47,140 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 47,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate differ from state to state and city as there are a number of taxes. Gold price mentioned in the copy may differ from rates at jewellery shops.