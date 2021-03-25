Gold price today rose by Rs 100 per 100 gram. Meanwhile, the 10 gram Gold price on Thursday got costlier by Rs 10 per 10 gram. The changes in Gold Prices have come a few days ahead of Holi 2021. If we calculate the gold rates, you will be able to buy 22-carat Gold in Rs 44,030 per 10 gram and Rs 4,40,300 per 100 gram. The 24-carat gold will cost you Rs 45,030 per 10 gram and Rs 4,50,300 per 100 gram on March 25, according to the Gold price list on goodreturns website. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 21 March 2021: Gold Rates Drop Again, Fall Nearly ₹11,000 From All-Time High. Check Revised Prices

If you are planning to buy gold from different cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow and other areas in India, then you might have to pay different Gold rates. Gold price peaked in early February but the rate of yellow metal witnessed downward trend in March bringing cheers for buyers. There is also a difference in prices for 22-carat Gold and 24-carat Gold.

City, state-wise 22-carat Gold Price today in Metro, Other Prominent Cities:

The 22-carat Gold price varies from state to state and city to city. Check today's 22-carat Gold price rates per 10 gram in different cities and states across India.

– In Delhi: Rs 44,070

– In Mumbai – Rs 44,030

– In Chennai Rs 42,310

– In Kolkata: Rs 44,280

– In Bangalore: Rs 41,900

– In Hyderabad: Rs 41,900

– In Kerala: Rs 41,900

– In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 44,070

– In Maharashtra’s Pune: Rs 44,030

– In Ahmedabad: Rs 44,410

– In Rajasthan’s Jaipur: Rs 44,070

– In Bihar’s Patna: Rs 44,,030

– In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore: Rs 42,310

– In Gujarat’s Vadodara: Rs 44,410

City, state-wise 24-carat Gold Price today in Metro, Other Prominent Cities:

The 24-carat Gold price varies from state to state and city to city. Check today’s 24-carat Gold price rates per 10 gram in different cities and states across India.

– In Mumbai: Rs 45,030

– In Delhi: Rs 48,070

– In Chennai Rs 46,150

– In Kolkata: Rs 46,880

– In Bangalore: Rs 45,700

– In Hyderabad: Rs 45,700

– In Kerala: Rs 45,700

– In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 48,070

– In Maharashtra’s Pune: Rs 45,030

– In Ahmedabad: Rs 46,270

– In Rajasthan’s Jaipur: Rs 48,070

– In Bihar’s Patna: Rs 45,030

– In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore: Rs 46,150

– In Gujarat’s Vadodara: Rs 46,270

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chandigarh Rs 44,070 Rs 48,070 Surat Rs 44,410 Rs 46,250 Vijayawada Rs 41,900 Rs 45,700 Madurai Rs 42,310 Rs 46,150 Bhubaneswar Rs 41,900 Rs 45,700 Visakhapatnam Rs 41,900 Rs 45,700 Nagpur Rs 44,030 Rs 45,030 Mysore Rs 41,900 Rs 45,700

Disclaimer: Both 22-carat and 24-carat Gold prices mentioned in the story do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Gold prices at jewellery shops may vary from these rates.