New Delhi: Gold price today rose by Rs 220 per 10 gram. The hike in gold rate on Thursday comes a day after decrease in gold price brought cheers to buyers. Apart from the solitary ocassion, gold price has not gone down in the month of April.

The wedding season in India has begun and is likely to push up the demand for the gold resulting the price of the yellow metal. Meanwhile, in global markets, Gold prices have increased and hovered near an eight-week high touched in the last session. The weaker US Treasury yields and sagging dollar boosted the metal's appeal.

Gold Price Today in Mumbai, Delhi Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Other Cities In India

Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 45,200 for 22-carat, and Rs 46,200 for 24-carat. On Tuesday, gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,060 for 22-carat and Rs 49,160 for 24 carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,590 for 22-carat and Rs 50,810 for 24-carat. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,850 for 22-carat and Rs 48,930 for 24-carat. Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,850 for 22-carat and Rs 48,930 for 24-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,200 for 22-carat and Rs 46,200 for 24-carat. Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 45,200 for 22-carat and Rs 46,200 for 24-carat.

Gold Prices in Other Cities of India:

City 22k gold price (per 10 gm) 24k gold price (per 10 gm) Lucknow Rs 46,590 Rs 50,810 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,850 Rs 48,930 Patna Rs 45,200 Rs 46,200 Kerala Rs 44,850 Rs 48,930 Visakhapatnam Rs 44,850 Rs 48,930 Ahmedabad Rs 46,350 Rs 49,850 Chandigarh Rs 46,590 Rs 50,810 Jaipur Rs 46,590

Readers please note that the mentioned gold price rates do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS and other levies. Gold prices are likely tro vary in jewellery shops.