New Delhi: Gold price today went up in the futures trade, according to MCX India. In the multi commodity exchange, gold rate was up by 0.16 per cent to Rs 48,050. This has come after gold rates in the international market seemed to be consolidating near a two-month high.

Meanwhile, gold price in the domestic market in India has gone up by Rs 810 per 10 gram of 22-carat, according to data good returns website. In the international market, gold prices remained steady. While spot gold was at USD 1,823.53 per ounce, the US gold futures fell by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,825.80, according to Reuters report.

Gold Price Today

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 47,030 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,440 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 45,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 45,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kerala, gold price is Rs 45,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 47,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 45,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Coimbatore is Rs 45,440 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 46,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 47,030 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price mentioned in the copy does not include taxes and it may not match with the rate of jewellery shops.