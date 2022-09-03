Gold Rates Today: The price of 24 carat and 22 carat gold in India has declined once again. As of Saturday, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in India is Rs 50,620, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 46,400. Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927. In Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,780 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,550. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,620 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,400. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,620 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,400.Also Read - Gold Rates Climb Down, Silver Rates Climb Up! Check Today's Prices In Top Cities Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹46,940 ₹51,210 Mumbai ₹46,390 ₹50,610 Delhi ₹46,540 ₹50,770 Kolkata ₹46,390 ₹50,610 Bangalore ₹46,440 ₹50,660 Hyderabad ₹46,390 ₹50,610 Kerala ₹46,390 ₹50,610 Pune ₹46,420 ₹50,640 Vadodara ₹46,420 ₹50,640 Ahmedabad ₹46,440 ₹50,660 Jaipur ₹46,540 ₹50,770 Lucknow ₹46,540 ₹50,770 Coimbatore ₹46,940 ₹51,210 Madurai ₹46,940 ₹51,210 Vijayawada ₹46,390 ₹50,610 Patna ₹46,420 ₹50,640 Nagpur ₹46,420 ₹50,640 Chandigarh ₹46,540 ₹50,770 Surat ₹46,440 ₹50,660 Bhubaneswar ₹46,390 ₹50,610 Mangalore ₹46,440 ₹50,660 Visakhapatnam ₹46,390 ₹50,610 Nashik ₹46,420 ₹50,640 Mysore ₹46,440 ₹50,660

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Fall On Sept 1 -- Check Latest Rates In Top Cities Here