Gold Price Today, September 12: Yellow metal prices jump – Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat

Gold Price Today: The prices of the yellow metal increased across all three purity levels on Saturday, September 12. The price of 24K gold rose by Rs 152 per gram to Rs 15,441, while 22K gold increased by Rs 139 to Rs 14,154. The price of 18K gold also climbed by Rs 114 to Rs 11,581 per gram. Check city-wise prices here.

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Gold Price Today, September 12: Yellow metal prices jump - Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat

Gold Price Today: Gold rates and silver rates in India witnessed a major dip on Friday, September 11, as investors awaited CPI inflation data from the US and India. The MCX gold plunged 1 percent to below Rs 1,51,600 per 10 grams, while MCX silver also witnessed a fall of 1 percent to around Rs 2.32 lakh per kg. The drop was witnessed as global bullion markets remained tense amid the surging crude oil prices and Treasury yields. However, on Saturday, the prices of the yellow metal moved higher across all purity levels – 24K gold increased by Rs 152 per gram to Rs 15,441 from Rs 15,289, while 22K gold witnessed a surge of Rs 139 to Rs 14,154 from Rs 14,015. 18K gold witnessed a rise of Rs 114 to Rs 11,581 from Rs 11,467 per gram.

Purity Price (Per Gram) 24K Gold (99.9% purity) ₹15,441 22K Gold (91.6% purity) ₹14,154 18K Gold (75% purity) ₹11,581

Check Gold Prices In Major Indian Cities

Cities 24 Carat 22 Carat 18 Carat Chennai ₹15,441 ₹14,154 ₹11,924 Mumbai ₹15,441 ₹14,154 ₹11,581 Delhi ₹15,456 ₹14,169 ₹11,596 Kolkata ₹15,441 ₹14,154 ₹11,581 Bangalore ₹15,441 ₹14,154 ₹11,581 Hyderabad ₹15,441 ₹14,154 ₹11,581 Thiruvananthapuram ₹15,441 ₹14,154 ₹11,581

City-wise Silver Rate

City (10 grams) (100 grams) (1 kg) Chennai ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900 Mumbai ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900 Delhi ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900 Kolkata ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,000 Bangalore ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900 Hyderabad ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900 Kerala ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900

Why Gold Remains A Preferred Investment?

The shiny yellow metal is the primary preference for investors for investment during the period of economic and financial uncertainty. Also known as the ‘safe haven’ asset, gold has strengthened over the years, specially since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009

Apart from its traditional use as jewellery, the yellow metal has also emerged as an investment option not only for small investors but also for big institutional investors. Gold can offer long-term value while helping investors to diversify their portfolios. Investors also like investing in the shiny metal, as it acts as a cushion, bearing the volatility in equity markets.

Not only that, that yellow metal is also viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation. Because of its liquidity, gold is an attractive asset for investors during turbulent market conditions.

Gold Use In Electronics

Apart from its traditional use as jwellery, gold is also used in several electronic devices as it is resistant to corrosion and tarnishing. Because of these qualities, companies use it in components that need to maintain reliable electrical connections over long periods. It is to be noted that in electronics, especially those operating at low voltages, corrosion or tarnishing of contact surfaces can affect performance. The metal helps in reducing these problems and can improve the performance, durability and reliability of electronic components.