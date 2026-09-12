Gold Price Today, September 12: Yellow metal prices jump – Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat

Gold Price Today: Gold rates and silver rates in India witnessed a major dip on Friday, September 11, as investors awaited CPI inflation data from the US and India. The MCX gold plunged 1 percent to below Rs 1,51,600 per 10 grams, while MCX silver also witnessed a fall of 1 percent to around Rs 2.32 lakh per kg. The drop was witnessed as global bullion markets remained tense amid the surging crude oil prices and Treasury yields. However, on Saturday, the prices of the yellow metal moved higher across all purity levels – 24K gold increased by Rs 152 per gram to Rs 15,441 from Rs 15,289, while 22K gold witnessed a surge of Rs 139 to Rs 14,154 from Rs 14,015. 18K gold witnessed a rise of Rs 114 to Rs 11,581 from Rs 11,467 per gram.
|Purity
|
Price (Per Gram)
|24K Gold (99.9% purity)
|₹15,441
|22K Gold (91.6% purity)
|₹14,154
|18K Gold (75% purity)
|₹11,581
|Cities
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|18 Carat
|Chennai
|₹15,441
|₹14,154
|₹11,924
|Mumbai
|₹15,441
|₹14,154
|₹11,581
|Delhi
|₹15,456
|₹14,169
|₹11,596
|Kolkata
|₹15,441
|₹14,154
|₹11,581
|Bangalore
|₹15,441
|₹14,154
|₹11,581
|Hyderabad
|₹15,441
|₹14,154
|₹11,581
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹15,441
|₹14,154
|₹11,581
|City
|(10 grams)
|(100 grams)
|(1 kg)
|Chennai
|₹2,499
|₹24,990
|₹2,49,900
|Mumbai
|₹2,449
|₹24,490
|₹2,44,900
|Delhi
|₹2,449
|₹24,490
|₹2,44,900
|Kolkata
|₹2,449
|₹24,490
|₹2,44,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,449
|₹24,490
|₹2,44,900
|Hyderabad
|₹2,499
|₹24,990
|₹2,49,900
|Kerala
|₹2,499
|₹24,990
|₹2,49,900
The shiny yellow metal is the primary preference for investors for investment during the period of economic and financial uncertainty. Also known as the ‘safe haven’ asset, gold has strengthened over the years, specially since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009
Apart from its traditional use as jewellery, the yellow metal has also emerged as an investment option not only for small investors but also for big institutional investors. Gold can offer long-term value while helping investors to diversify their portfolios. Investors also like investing in the shiny metal, as it acts as a cushion, bearing the volatility in equity markets.
Not only that, that yellow metal is also viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation. Because of its liquidity, gold is an attractive asset for investors during turbulent market conditions.
Apart from its traditional use as jwellery, gold is also used in several electronic devices as it is resistant to corrosion and tarnishing. Because of these qualities, companies use it in components that need to maintain reliable electrical connections over long periods. It is to be noted that in electronics, especially those operating at low voltages, corrosion or tarnishing of contact surfaces can affect performance. The metal helps in reducing these problems and can improve the performance, durability and reliability of electronic components.
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