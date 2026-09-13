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  • Gold Price Today, September 13: Is it time to buy gold? - Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat

Gold Price Today, September 13: Is it time to buy gold? – Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat

Gold Price Today, September 13: Is it the right time to buy gold and silver? Check retail rates of 24k, 22k, 18k gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Surat.

Written by: Joy Pillai
Published: September 13, 2026, 10:16 AM IST
gold prices
Gold Price Today, September 13: Is it time to buy gold? - Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat | Image: X

Gold Price Today: Prices of the yellow metal showed a constructive bias, supporting the buy-on-dips strategy. MCX Gold October futures hinted at a recovery following a sharp dip in the previous sessions. In the previous session, gold rebounded strongly from the Rs 1,50,000-Rs 1,50,500 region and consolidated between Rs 1,52,650-Rs 1,52,700. The short-term chart also supported the buying interest as the prices recovered above the immediate moving-average zone.

On Friday, the yellow metals witnessed a dip with prices declining by Rs 2,700 to Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi. Silver also plunged by Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.34 lakh per kg. The precious metal with 99.9 percent purity declined by Rs 2,700 to Rs 1,55,900 per 10 grams, according to local traders. Silver also decreased by Rs 10,000 to Rs 2,34,600/kg against the previous close of Rs 2,44,600/kg.

Read more: Gold Price Today, September 12: Yellow metal prices jump - Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat

On Friday, traders stated that the sharp fall in domestic gold and silver prices was due to selling pressure in the local market after the recent rally.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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