Gold Price Today, September 14: Gold pressured by Middle East tensions, dollar, US CP – Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat

The upcoming Fed policy decision could keep gold and silver under pressure, specially if the Fed raises interest rates or signals a hawkish approach.

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Gold Price Today, September 14: Gold pressured by Middle East tensions, dollar, US CP - Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat | Image: AI

Gold Price Today: Comex gold futures on Monday plunged 0.94 percent to USD 4,389.30 per ounce due to intensifying Middle East tensions, rising oil prices and a stronger dollar. A 3.4 percent rise in US CPI in August also weighed on the yellow metal ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting later this month. Silver prices also witnessed a fall of 0.94 percent to USD64.57 per ounce during morning trade. The domestic MCX gold futures (October contract) closed 0.08 percent lower to Rs 1,52,655 per 10 grams on Friday. Check gold and silver prices here.