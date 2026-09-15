Gold Price Today, September 14: International prices under pressure, domestic MCX increases marginally – Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat

Gold prices remained under pressure due to rising Middle East tensions, higher oil prices and a stronger dollar. Check the latest gold and silver prices here.

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Gold Price Today, September 14: International prices under pressure, domestic MCX increases marginally – Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat | Image: facebook

Gold Price Today: Bullion is still facing pressure due to ongoing Middle East tensions, rising oil prices and a stronger dollar. US CPI has witnessed a 3.4 percent rise in August, which weighed on bullion ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting, scheduled for October. Comex gold futures, amid the Middle East tensions and rising oil prices, witnessed a drop of 0.24 percent to USD 4,341.50 per ounce (01:59 GMT) on Tuesday. Silver plunged 0.50 percent to USD 63.82 per ounce from its previous session.

Domestic Gold Prices Edge Higher, Silver Also Gains On MCX

The domestic MCX gold futures (October contract) rose on Monday, closing 0.05 percent higher at Rs 1,51,304 per 10 grams. Silver also witnessed a rise of 0.03 percent to Rs 2,32,750 per 1kg.

Domestic spot gold closed the session at Rs 1,51,549 per 10 grams on MCX, while silver closed at Rs 2,29,113/kg. The LBMA reported gold’s spot price at $4,267.10 during its PM session.

Gold Purity Price (Rs) 10 Grams of 24K Purity 1,54,570 10 Grams of 22K Purity 1,41,690 10 Grams of 18K Purity 1,15,930

Silver Price Today: Check City-Wise Rates For 1 Kg Of 999-Purity Silver

City 24K/gm 22K/gm 18K/gm Chennai 15,457 14,169 11,939 Mumbai 15,457 14,169 11,593 Delhi 15,472 14,184 11,608 Kolkata 15,457 14,169 11,593 Bangalore 15,457 14,169 11,593 Hyderabad 15,457 14,169 11,593 Kerala 15,457 14,169 11,593 Pune 15,457 14,169 11,593 Vadodara 15,462 14,174 11,598 Ahmedabad 15,462 14,174 11,598

Gold Prices Vary By City: Check 10-Gram Rates In Your City

Date 999-Pure Silver Price per Kg (Rs) Sept. 11, 2026 2,28,920 Sept. 10, 2026 2,33,642 Sept. 09, 2026 2,35,249

City-Wise Gold Rates Today

City 24K/gm 22K/gm 18K/gm Chennai ₹15,408 ₹14,124 ₹11,894 Mumbai ₹15,408 ₹14,124 ₹11,556 Delhi ₹15,423 ₹14,139 ₹11,571 Kolkata ₹15,408 ₹14,124 ₹11,556 Bengaluru ₹15,408 ₹14,124 ₹11,556 Hyderabad ₹15,408 ₹14,124 ₹11,556 Kerala ₹15,408 ₹14,124 ₹11,556 Pune ₹15,408 ₹14,124 ₹11,556 Vadodara ₹15,413 ₹14,129 ₹11,561 Ahmedabad ₹15,413 ₹14,129 ₹11,561

Gold Outlook Remains Cautious, Experts Highlight Key Support Level

According to experts, gold prices are expected to remain under pressure in the near term. USD4,280-USD4,300 per ounce is seen as a key support zone. However, a break below this level could lead to a major decline. The current prices are staying above the point and may attract further buying during dips.