Gold Price Today, September 14: International prices under pressure, domestic MCX increases marginally – Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat

Gold Price Today: Bullion is still facing pressure due to ongoing Middle East tensions, rising oil prices and a stronger dollar. US CPI has witnessed a 3.4 percent rise in August, which weighed on bullion ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting, scheduled for October. Comex gold futures, amid the Middle East tensions and rising oil prices, witnessed a drop of 0.24 percent to USD 4,341.50 per ounce (01:59 GMT) on Tuesday. Silver plunged 0.50 percent to USD 63.82 per ounce from its previous session.
The domestic MCX gold futures (October contract) rose on Monday, closing 0.05 percent higher at Rs 1,51,304 per 10 grams. Silver also witnessed a rise of 0.03 percent to Rs 2,32,750 per 1kg.
Domestic spot gold closed the session at Rs 1,51,549 per 10 grams on MCX, while silver closed at Rs 2,29,113/kg. The LBMA reported gold’s spot price at $4,267.10 during its PM session.
|Gold Purity
|Price (Rs)
|10 Grams of 24K Purity
|1,54,570
|10 Grams of 22K Purity
|1,41,690
|10 Grams of 18K Purity
|1,15,930
|City
|24K/gm
|22K/gm
|18K/gm
|Chennai
|15,457
|14,169
|11,939
|Mumbai
|15,457
|14,169
|11,593
|Delhi
|15,472
|14,184
|11,608
|Kolkata
|15,457
|14,169
|11,593
|Bangalore
|15,457
|14,169
|11,593
|Hyderabad
|15,457
|14,169
|11,593
|Kerala
|15,457
|14,169
|11,593
|Pune
|15,457
|14,169
|11,593
|Vadodara
|15,462
|14,174
|11,598
|Ahmedabad
|15,462
|14,174
|11,598
|Date
|
999-Pure Silver Price per Kg (Rs)
|Sept. 11, 2026
|2,28,920
|Sept. 10, 2026
|2,33,642
|Sept. 09, 2026
|2,35,249
|City
|24K/gm
|22K/gm
|18K/gm
|Chennai
|₹15,408
|₹14,124
|₹11,894
|Mumbai
|₹15,408
|₹14,124
|₹11,556
|Delhi
|₹15,423
|₹14,139
|₹11,571
|Kolkata
|₹15,408
|₹14,124
|₹11,556
|Bengaluru
|₹15,408
|₹14,124
|₹11,556
|Hyderabad
|₹15,408
|₹14,124
|₹11,556
|Kerala
|₹15,408
|₹14,124
|₹11,556
|Pune
|₹15,408
|₹14,124
|₹11,556
|Vadodara
|₹15,413
|₹14,129
|₹11,561
|Ahmedabad
|₹15,413
|₹14,129
|₹11,561
According to experts, gold prices are expected to remain under pressure in the near term. USD4,280-USD4,300 per ounce is seen as a key support zone. However, a break below this level could lead to a major decline. The current prices are staying above the point and may attract further buying during dips.
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