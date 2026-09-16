Gold Price Today, September 16: Yellow Metal Rises 0.65% – Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat

Gold prices in India increased by 0.65 percent during the early trading hours on Wednesday amid US-Iran conflict uncertainties. Check city-wise rates of gold and silver here.

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Gold Price Today, September 16: Yellow Metal Rises 0.65% - Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat | Image: AI

Gold And Silver Prices: Amid all the uncertainty over the US-Iran war, the price of gold in India rose nearly 0.65 percent in the domestic futures market on Wednesday. The MCX Gold futures (5 October) were trading at Rs 151,785 per 10 grams in the early trading session, while MCX Silver December 4 contracts rose by 1.33 percent to Rs 235,200/kg.

Gold Prices In Delhi

The price of the 24 karat yellow metal in New Delhi on Wednesday stood at Rs 151,790/10 gm, while the price of 22 karat gold was Rs 139,141/10 gm. Meanwhile, the price of silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi was Rs 234,070/1 kg.

Gold Prices In Mumbai

The price of 24 karat gold in Mumbai on Wednesday was Rs 152,050/10 gm, while the price of 22 karat gold was Rs 139,379/10 gm. The price of Silver 999 Fine rate was Rs 234,480/1 kg.

Gold Price Today Per Gram In India

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹15,316 ₹14,039 ₹11,487 8 grams ₹1,22,528 ₹1,12,312 ₹91,896 10 grams ₹1,53,160 ₹1,40,390 ₹1,14,870 100 grams ₹15,31,600 ₹14,03,900 ₹11,48,700

City-Wise Gold Rate Today

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai ₹15,316 ₹14,039 ₹11,809 Mumbai ₹15,316 ₹14,039 ₹11,487 Delhi ₹15,331 ₹14,054 ₹11,502 Kolkata ₹15,316 ₹14,039 ₹11,487 Bengaluru ₹15,316 ₹14,039 ₹11,487 Hyderabad ₹15,316 ₹14,039 ₹11,487 Kerala ₹15,316 ₹14,039 ₹11,487 Pune ₹15,316 ₹14,039 ₹11,487 Vadodara ₹15,321 ₹14,044 ₹11,492 Ahmedabad ₹15,321 ₹14,044 ₹11,492

Silver Price Today In India