Gold Price Today, September 16: Yellow Metal Rises 0.65% – Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat

Gold And Silver Prices: Amid all the uncertainty over the US-Iran war, the price of gold in India rose nearly 0.65 percent in the domestic futures market on Wednesday. The MCX Gold futures (5 October) were trading at Rs 151,785 per 10 grams in the early trading session, while MCX Silver December 4 contracts rose by 1.33 percent to Rs 235,200/kg.
The price of the 24 karat yellow metal in New Delhi on Wednesday stood at Rs 151,790/10 gm, while the price of 22 karat gold was Rs 139,141/10 gm. Meanwhile, the price of silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi was Rs 234,070/1 kg.
The price of 24 karat gold in Mumbai on Wednesday was Rs 152,050/10 gm, while the price of 22 karat gold was Rs 139,379/10 gm. The price of Silver 999 Fine rate was Rs 234,480/1 kg.
|Weight
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|1 gram
|₹15,316
|₹14,039
|₹11,487
|8 grams
|₹1,22,528
|₹1,12,312
|₹91,896
|10 grams
|₹1,53,160
|₹1,40,390
|₹1,14,870
|100 grams
|₹15,31,600
|₹14,03,900
|₹11,48,700
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|₹15,316
|₹14,039
|₹11,809
|Mumbai
|₹15,316
|₹14,039
|₹11,487
|Delhi
|₹15,331
|₹14,054
|₹11,502
|Kolkata
|₹15,316
|₹14,039
|₹11,487
|Bengaluru
|₹15,316
|₹14,039
|₹11,487
|Hyderabad
|₹15,316
|₹14,039
|₹11,487
|Kerala
|₹15,316
|₹14,039
|₹11,487
|Pune
|₹15,316
|₹14,039
|₹11,487
|Vadodara
|₹15,321
|₹14,044
|₹11,492
|Ahmedabad
|₹15,321
|₹14,044
|₹11,492
|Quantity
|Today’s Price
|Change
|1 gram
|₹244.90
|-₹0.10
|8 grams
|₹1,959.20
|-₹0.80
|10 grams
|₹2,449
|-₹1
|100 grams
|₹24,490
|-₹10
|1 kg
|₹2,44,900
|-₹100
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