Gold Price Today: Gold rates in India witnessed a marginal decline for the third day in a row on Monday, whereas silver prices remained unchanged. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell by 0.14 per cent to reach the month's lowest rate today. According to the Good Returns website, the price for 22-karat gold dropped to Rs 48,130 per 10 grams from Rs 52,420 per 10 grams.

The price of 24-carat gold also reduced marginally. Meanwhile, silver price edged 0.3 per cent higher to Rs 64,984 per kg.

In the previous session, gold rates had dipped Rs 500 per 10 gram, while silver price also slumped by Rs 1,700 per kg.

Check the price for 22-karat gold in your city:

City 22-Carat Gold Price Today Chennai ₹46,070 Mumbai ₹47,890 Delhi ₹48,130 Kolkata ₹48,390 Bangalore ₹45,500 Hyderabad ₹45,500 Kerala ₹45,500 Pune ₹47,890 Vadodara ₹48,570 Ahmedabad ₹48,570

According to the Good Returns website, 22-karat gold price in Delhi was recorded at Rs 48,130, while in Mumbai it was priced Rs 47,890. In Chennai, the price for the yellow metal was Rs 46,070 per 10 grams.

The yellow metal market has been witnessing a decline amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the World Gold Council has said that the demand for gold will rebound this year in India owing to the economic revival.

While global economic growth is expected to remain anaemic relative to its full potential for some time, gold’s more stable price performance since mid-August may foster buying opportunities for consumers.