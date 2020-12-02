Gold Price, Silver Price Today: Gold Price on Wednesday rose slightly from Rs 51,100 to Rs 51,320 per 10 gm. According to the Good Returns website, silver was trending at Rs 60,200 per kg. People must note that gold jewelry prices may vary across India owing to excise duty, state taxes and other factors. Also Read - Gold Prices Today Record Highest Monthly Drop in Four Years, Silver Too Becomes Cheap

Here's a breakdown of prices of gold in various states:

In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold rose to Rs 47,050 per 10 gm. In Chennai, the price tumbled to Rs 45,260. Going by the the Good Returns website, the gold price in Mumbai was recorded to be Rs 46,920. The 24-carat gold in Chennai was being sold at Rs 49,380 per 10 gm.

Speculations are rife that gold price in India may fall below its previous rate of Rs 40,000 per 10 gram in the next four months as prices continued to fall rapidly over the past week, tracking weak global cues.

After a brief surge during Dhanteras and Diwali earlier this month, gold prices recorded the highest drop in November as it fell by over Rs 3,000.

With the coronavirus cases dropping amid development on the vaccine front and the economy slowly reviving, gold and silver prices are expected to continue on a downward path for the upcoming months.