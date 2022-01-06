Gold price today | Gold price outlook | Gold price forecast: Gold prices fell sharply in Indian markets today on the back of weak global rates and dropped over half a percent. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were down 0.54 percent, trading at Rs 47,763 for 10 grams at 9.32 am on Thursday (January 6, 2022). Silver futures fell 1.39 percent to Rs 61,372 a kilogram.Also Read - Gold Price On January 5, 2022: Gold Price Falls After Rising For Five Days, Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

In the international market, gold and silver prices showed high volatility and settled on positive note. Gold February futures contracts settled at $1,825.10 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.58% while silver March futures contract settled at $23.17 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.48%.

In the previous trade on January 5, gold settled at Rs 46,969 per 10 grams while Silver rallied at Rs 60,725 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in major Indian cities: