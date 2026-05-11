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Gold Rate Today, May 11: Gold prices surge to Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver rate rises to Rs…, Check rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Noida
Gold Price Live: In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat is commonly used for making jewellery as its more solid in nature.
Gold Rate Today Live: Gold prices in India on May 11 witnessed a major surge, as global uncertainty, inflation worries, and strong investment demand continued to support bullion markets. The yellow metal’s price in India’s retail market remained largely stable on Monday, 11 May, with both 24-karat, and 22-karat gold rates witnessing marginal changes across major cities. Silver prices also showed limited movement in the domestic bullion market.
Based on Friday’s closing level, gold continued to trade above Rs 1.5 lakh, although it edged lower compared to the past few trading sessions. The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at ₹153,140 per 10 gram at 1 pm on Sunday. Meanwhile 22-karat gold was priced at ₹140,378 per 10 gram in the physical bullion. Silver 999 Fine was priced at ₹262,350 per 1 kg, according to the data available on Indian Bullion Association (IBA).
Domestic Gold Prices (India) – 11 May 2026
- 24K Gold: Rs 15,235 per gram
- 22K Gold: Rs 13,965 per gram
- 18K Gold: Rs 11,426 per gram
- 10 grams 24K Gold: Rs 1,52,350
- 10 grams 22K Gold: Rs 1,39,650
- 100 grams 24K Gold: Rs 15,23,500
- Market Trend: Stable to mildly bullish
- Investor Sentiment: Positive amid inflation concerns
Check City-Wise Gold Rate Today (per 10 grams)
Delhi Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,250/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,980/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,441/g
Mumbai Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,235/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,965/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,426/g
Chennai Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,437/g
- 22K Gold: ₹14,150/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,810/g
Bangalore Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,235/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,965/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,426/g
Hyderabad Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,235/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,965/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,426/g
Kolkata Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,235/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,965/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,426/g
Kerala Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,235/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,965/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,426/g
Pune Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,235/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,965/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,426/g
Ahmedabad Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,240/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,970/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,431/g
Vadodara Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,240/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,970/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,431/g
Jaipur Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: Around ₹15,250/g
- 22K Gold: Around ₹13,980/g
- 18K Gold: Around ₹11,440/g
Lucknow Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: Around ₹15,240/g
- 22K Gold: Around ₹13,970/g
- 18K Gold: Around ₹11,430/g
International Gold Rates Today
- Spot Gold: USD 4,714.41
- Weekly Low: Slightly below USD 4,680
- Trend: Mild bullish momentum
- Inflation fears continue supporting prices
- Strong US dollar limiting aggressive upside
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