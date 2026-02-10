  • Home
Gold Price Today, February 10 Live: Gold price surges Rs 10 to Rs 157920, silver up by Rs 100, Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Surat, Kolkata

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,58,070.In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 1,44,760, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Rs 1,46,510 in Chennai.

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,57,920; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,00,100

New Delhi: The price of 24-carat gold on Tuesday climbed Rs 10 in early trade, with ten grams of the gold trading at Rs 1,57,920, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also spiked by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 3,00,100. According to the reports, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 1,44,760.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,57,920 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and Rs 1,59,830 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,58,070.In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 1,44,760, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Rs 1,46,510 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,44,910.

Gold Price Today, February 10 Live

Live Updates

  • Feb 10, 2026 7:46 AM IST

    The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,57,920 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and Rs 1,59,830 in Chennai.

  • Feb 10, 2026 7:44 AM IST

    The price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 1,44,760.

  • Feb 10, 2026 7:35 AM IST

    The price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 3,00,100.

  • Feb 10, 2026 7:35 AM IST

    The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,920, according to the GoodReturns website.

