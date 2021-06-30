New Delhi: Gold rate today is up by Rs 400 per 100 gram. Gold price per 10 gram of 22-carat remains below 46,500-mark. Gold price per 10 gram of 24-carat remains Rs 47,200 per 10 gram of
24-carat. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 29 June 2021: Gold Prices Remain Below 47,000-Mark. Check Revised Rates in Your City
Meanwhile in the international market, Gold was down at over two-month low. The gold is likely to witness its worst monthly drop since November 2016. Spot gold is down 0.1 per cent to USD
1,763.63 per ounce. US gold futures remained steady at USD 1,763.50.
Gold prices differ from the state to state and city to city due to taxes levied by respective state governments.
- Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,400 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold and Rs 47,200 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,200 per 22-carat gold, and Rs 50,250 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,670 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,220 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Bengalore is Rs 44,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,110 per 24-carat
gold.
- Gold price in Kerala is Rs 44,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,200 per 10 gram of 24-
carat.
Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 46,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,250 per 10 gram of 24-carat.