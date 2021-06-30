New Delhi: Gold rate today is up by Rs 400 per 100 gram. Gold price per 10 gram of 22-carat remains below 46,500-mark. Gold price per 10 gram of 24-carat remains Rs 47,200 per 10 gram of

Meanwhile in the international market, Gold was down at over two-month low. The gold is likely to witness its worst monthly drop since November 2016. Spot gold is down 0.1 per cent to USD

