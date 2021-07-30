New Delhi: Gold rate today increased by Rs 10 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Meanwhile, in the international market gold price was poised for the biggest weekly gains in two months. Spot gold was at USD 1,827.28 per ounce, and the US gold futures went down 0.2 per cent to USD 1,832.00 per ounce.Also Read - Gold Price Remains Low; Check Gold Rate In Your City

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today

Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,080 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,060 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,370 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

gold price in Jaipur is Rs 47,060 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 47,060 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 47,080 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 47,080 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Mangalore is Rs 44,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in state to state and city to city differs as taxes are levied. The gold price mentioned in the copy may differ from the rate at jewellery shops. Also Read - Why invest in Gold | How to Invest in Sovereign Gold Bond, Benefits Explained: Money Matters With Mohit Gang, Founder, Moneyfront: