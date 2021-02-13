Gold Price Today, 13 February 2021: Gold rates dropped in all metro cities on Saturday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), gold prices dropped by Rs 457 to hit Rs 46,390 per 10 gram. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,847 per 10 grams after a fall of Rs 661. Silver prices also declined Rs 347 to Rs 67,894 per kilogram compared to Rs 68,241 per kilogram in the previous trade. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 12 February 2021: Gold Price Falls Again, Check Rates in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata

In National Capital, 22-k gold costs Rs 46,390 per 10 grams today, while in Mumbai it was Rs 46,430. The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Chennai was 44,650 while 24-carat 10 gram was 48,710.

Check gold price in other cities:

City 22 karat gold (per 10 gm) 24 karat gold (per 10 gm) Kolkata Rs 47,130 Rs 49,820 Bengaluru Rs 44,240 Rs 48,280 Pune Rs 46,430 Rs 47,430 Ahmedabad Rs 46,890 Rs 49,890 Lucknow Rs 46,390 Rs 50,610

In 2021 so far, the precious metal has witnessed a fall of more than 2 per cent, while it has dipped more than Rs 7,000 from the all-time high rate of August last year.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,815 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.96 per ounce. “Gold prices traded weak as dollar index recovered,” HDFC Securities’ Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.