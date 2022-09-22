New Delhi: Gold rates have once come down on Thursday, while silver prices have risen. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,580 as against Rs 4,595 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,996 as against Rs 5,013 yesterday. The price of one gram of silver has increased from Rs 57.20 yesterday to Rs 57.40 today.Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Go Up On Wednesday. Check Latest Prices In Top Indian Cities
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹46,500
|₹50,730
|Mumbai
|₹45,800
|₹49,960
|Delhi
|₹45,950
|₹50,110
|Kolkata
|₹45,800
|₹49,960
|Bangalore
|₹45,850
|₹50,040
|Hyderabad
|₹45,800
|₹49,960
|Nashik
|₹45,830
|₹49,990
|Pune
| ₹45,830
|₹49,990
|Vadodara
| ₹45,830
|₹49,990
|Ahmedabad
|₹45,850
|₹50,040
|Lucknow
|₹45,950
|₹50,110
|Chandigarh
|₹45,950
|₹50,110
|Surat
|₹45,850
|₹50,040
|Visakhapatnam
|₹45,800
|₹49,960
|Bhubaneswar
|₹45,800
|₹49,960
|Mysore
|₹45,850
|₹50,040
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Come Down, No Change In Silver Rates On Tuesday. Check Latest Prices In Top Cities.
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹622
|₹6,220
|Mumbai
|₹574
|₹5,740
|Delhi
|₹574
|₹5,740
|Kolkata
|₹574
|₹5,740
|Bangalore
|₹622
|₹6,220
|Hyderabad
|₹622
|₹6,220
|Nashik
|₹574
|₹5,740
|Pune
|₹574
|₹5,740
|Vadodara
|₹574
|₹5,740
|Ahmedabad
|₹574
|₹5,740
|Lucknow
|₹574
|₹5,740
|Chandigarh
|₹574
|₹5,740
|Surat
|₹574
|₹5,740
|Visakhapatnam
|₹622
|₹6,220
|Bhubaneswar
|₹622
|₹6,220
|Mysore
|₹622
|₹6,220
*Rates according to Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Remain Unchanged On Monday. Check The Rates In Top Indian Cities.