New Delhi: Gold rates have once come down on Thursday, while silver prices have risen. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,580 as against Rs 4,595 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,996 as against Rs 5,013 yesterday. The price of one gram of silver has increased from Rs 57.20 yesterday to Rs 57.40 today.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹46,500₹50,730
Mumbai₹45,800₹49,960
Delhi₹45,950₹50,110
Kolkata₹45,800₹49,960
Bangalore₹45,850₹50,040
Hyderabad₹45,800₹49,960
Nashik₹45,830₹49,990
Pune ₹45,830₹49,990
Vadodara ₹45,830₹49,990
Ahmedabad₹45,850₹50,040
Lucknow₹45,950₹50,110
Chandigarh₹45,950₹50,110
Surat₹45,850₹50,040
Visakhapatnam₹45,800₹49,960
Bhubaneswar₹45,800₹49,960
Mysore₹45,850₹50,040

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹622₹6,220
Mumbai₹574₹5,740
Delhi₹574₹5,740
Kolkata₹574₹5,740
Bangalore₹622₹6,220
Hyderabad₹622₹6,220
Nashik₹574₹5,740
Pune₹574₹5,740
Vadodara₹574₹5,740
Ahmedabad₹574₹5,740
Lucknow₹574₹5,740
Chandigarh₹574₹5,740
Surat₹574₹5,740
Visakhapatnam₹622₹6,220
Bhubaneswar₹622₹6,220
Mysore₹622₹6,220

*Rates according to Goodreturns.