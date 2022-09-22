New Delhi: Gold rates have once come down on Thursday, while silver prices have risen. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,580 as against Rs 4,595 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,996 as against Rs 5,013 yesterday. The price of one gram of silver has increased from Rs 57.20 yesterday to Rs 57.40 today.Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Go Up On Wednesday. Check Latest Prices In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Mumbai ₹45,800 ₹49,960 Delhi ₹45,950 ₹50,110 Kolkata ₹45,800 ₹49,960 Bangalore ₹45,850 ₹50,040 Hyderabad ₹45,800 ₹49,960 Nashik ₹45,830 ₹49,990 Pune ₹45,830 ₹49,990 Vadodara ₹45,830 ₹49,990 Ahmedabad ₹45,850 ₹50,040 Lucknow ₹45,950 ₹50,110 Chandigarh ₹45,950 ₹50,110 Surat ₹45,850 ₹50,040 Visakhapatnam ₹45,800 ₹49,960 Bhubaneswar ₹45,800 ₹49,960 Mysore ₹45,850 ₹50,040

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹622 ₹6,220 Mumbai ₹574 ₹5,740 Delhi ₹574 ₹5,740 Kolkata ₹574 ₹5,740 Bangalore ₹622 ₹6,220 Hyderabad ₹622 ₹6,220 Nashik ₹574 ₹5,740 Pune ₹574 ₹5,740 Vadodara ₹574 ₹5,740 Ahmedabad ₹574 ₹5,740 Lucknow ₹574 ₹5,740 Chandigarh ₹574 ₹5,740 Surat ₹574 ₹5,740 Visakhapatnam ₹622 ₹6,220 Bhubaneswar ₹622 ₹6,220 Mysore ₹622 ₹6,220

*Rates according to Goodreturns.