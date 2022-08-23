New Delhi: The prices of both 22 carat and 24 carat gold have changed since yesterday. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,760 today as compared to Rs 4,780 yesterday. One gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,193 as compared to Rs 5,215 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Prices Remain Unchanged On Monday: Latest Price Of The Yellow Metal In Your City Here

CHECK THE PRICE OF GOLD IN YOUR CITY HERE

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,150 ₹52,530 Mumbai ₹47,600 ₹52,930 Delhi ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Kolkata ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Bangalore ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Hyderabad ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Nashik ₹47,630 ₹51,960 Pune ₹47,630 ₹51,960 Vadodara ₹47,630 ₹51,960 Ahmedabad ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Lucknow ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Chandigarh ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Surat ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Visakhapatnam ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Bhubaneswar ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Mysore ₹47,650 ₹51,980

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Prices Remain Unchanged On Friday. Check The Yellow Metal's Price In Your City Today