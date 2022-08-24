New Delhi: The gold prices in India have fallen for a second consecutive day. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,700 today as compared to Rs 4,760 yesterday. The same amount of 24-carat gold would cost you Rs 5,123 today as compared to Rs 5,193 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Prices Fall: By How Much? Check Latest Price Of the Yellow Metal In Your City Here

Check The Price of Gold In Your City Here:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,000 ₹52,400 Mumbai ₹47,000 ₹51,230 Delhi ₹47,150 ₹51,440 Kolkata ₹47,000 ₹51,230 Bangalore ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Hyderabad ₹47,000 ₹51,230 Nashik ₹47,030 ₹51,260 Pune ₹47,030 ₹51,260 Vadodara ₹47,030 ₹51,260 Ahmedabad ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Lucknow ₹47,150 ₹51,400 Chandigarh ₹47,150 ₹51,400 Surat ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Visakhapatnam ₹47,000 ₹51,230 Bhubaneswar ₹47,000 ₹51,230 Mysore ₹47,050 ₹51,330

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Prices Remain Unchanged On Monday: Latest Price Of The Yellow Metal In Your City Here