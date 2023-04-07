Home

Business

Gold Prices Fall On Friday: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Top Cities

Gold Prices Fall On Friday: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Top Cities

Gold prices fall once again on Friday. The price of the yellow metal fell yesterday as well after two consecutive days of price rise. Check today's gold prices in top Indian cities.

Gold Prices Fall On Friday: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Top Cities (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: Gold prices have fallen for a second straight day on Friday, 07 April 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,800 as against Rs 55,900 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 60,870 as against Rs 60,980 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

Gold rates shot up in India for two consecutive days Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4 and April 5, before they came down on Thursday. 10 grams of 22-carat gold in India costed Rs 56,250 on Wednesday and 24-carat gold costed Rs 61,260 on the same day.

You may like to read

In the national capital, 10 grams of 22-carat gold today cost Rs 55,950 and 24-carat gold today cost Rs 61,120.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 9 MARCH 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹56,400 ₹61,530 Mumbai ₹55,800 ₹60,870 Delhi ₹55,950 ₹61,120 Kolkata ₹55,800 ₹60,870 Bangalore ₹55,850 ₹60,920 Hyderabad ₹55,800 ₹60,870 Surat ₹55,850 ₹60,920 Pune ₹55,800 ₹60,870 Visakhapatnam ₹55,800 ₹60,870 Ahmedabad ₹55,850 ₹60,920 Lucknow ₹55,950 ₹61,020 Nashik ₹55,830 ₹60,900

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.