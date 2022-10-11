New Delhi: Gold prices have finally come down. One gram of 22 carat gold costs Rs 4,760 today as against Rs 4,785 yesterday, while one gram of 24 carat gold costs you Rs 5,193 as against Rs 5,220.Also Read - Gold Prices Remain Unchanged On Monday. Check Today's Rates In Top Indian Cities Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,050 ₹52,420 Mumbai ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Delhi ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Kolkata ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Bangalore ₹47,650 ₹51,490 Hyderabad ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Nashik ₹47,630 ₹51960 Pune ₹47,630 ₹51,960 Vadodara ₹47,630 ₹51,960 Ahmedabad ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Lucknow ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Chandigarh ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Surat ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Visakhapatnam ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Bhubaneswar ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Mysore ₹47,650 ₹51,980

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns