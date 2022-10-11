New Delhi: Gold prices have finally come down. One gram of 22 carat gold costs Rs 4,760 today as against Rs 4,785 yesterday, while one gram of 24 carat gold costs you Rs 5,193 as against Rs 5,220.Also Read - Gold Prices Remain Unchanged On Monday. Check Today's Rates In Top Indian Cities Here
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹48,050
|₹52,420
|Mumbai
|₹47,600
|₹51,930
|Delhi
|₹47,750
|₹52,100
|Kolkata
|₹47,600
|₹51,930
|Bangalore
|₹47,650
|₹51,490
|Hyderabad
|₹47,600
|₹51,930
|Nashik
|₹47,630
|₹51960
|Pune
|₹47,630
|₹51,960
|Vadodara
|₹47,630
|₹51,960
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,650
|₹51,980
|Lucknow
|₹47,750
|₹52,100
|Chandigarh
|₹47,750
|₹52,100
|Surat
|₹47,650
|₹51,980
|Visakhapatnam
|₹47,600
|₹51,930
|Bhubaneswar
|₹47,600
|₹51,930
|Mysore
|₹47,650
|₹51,980
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns Also Read - Gold Rates Hiked For 5th Day This Week. Check Today's Prices In Top Indian Cities Also Read - Gold Rates Continue To Rise. Check Price Of The Yellow Metal On Oct 6 In Top Indian Cities