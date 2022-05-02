Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: Gold rates today fell by Rs 10,800 per kg for 24-carat gold in India. For 24-carat gold, the prices per 10 grams were Rs 51,710. For 22-carat, the price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 47,400, down Rs 9,900 pr kg from yesterday.Also Read - Gold Prices Rise Nearly Rs 6,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 29, 2022 Here | Gold Rate Today

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., “On Friday, Gold price witnessed a decent correction to trade mildly below $1,900 after hitting a high of $1,920., while silver closed below its important support level of $23. Gold prices remain dicey around $1,900 despite printing a three-day rebound from the lowest levels since February. Even so, cautious optimism in the markets underpins the yellow metal’s recovery moves as the US dollar remains under pressure around a multi-month high ahead of the key monetary policy meeting by the Fed, as well as April’s Nonfarm Payrolls. The corrective pullback in Gold Price could also be linked to the Wall Street close that ended with heavy losses on Friday.” Also Read - Gold Price Falls Below Rs 53,000 In THESE Cities. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 28 Here | Gold Rate Today

He added, “However China’s holidays and downbeat PMIs for April join worsening covid conditions in one of the world’s largest bullion consumers to challenge the Gold Price. Additionally testing the precious metal is the Ukraine-Russia crisis and global economic fears due to the supply-chain disruptions.” Also Read - Gold Rates In Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore Slashed: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

Kalantari also said, “We expect gold and silver prices will remain volatile to negative in today’s session. Gold has support at $1884-1874, while resistance at $1907-1920. Silver has support at $22.55-22.40, while resistance is at $23.10-23.34. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 51,470–51,240, while resistance is at Rs51,950–52,050. Silver has support at Rs 62,940-62,415, while resistance is at Rs64,120–64,610.”

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 2, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,550 ₹52,970 Mumbai ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Delhi ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Kolkata ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Bangalore ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Hyderabad ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Kerala ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Pune ₹47,480 ₹51,790 Vadodara ₹47,480 ₹51,790 Ahmedabad ₹47,460 ₹51,770 Jaipur ₹47,550 ₹51,860 Lucknow ₹47,550 ₹51,860 Coimbatore ₹48,550 ₹52,970 Madurai ₹48,550 ₹52,970 Vijayawada ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Patna ₹47,480 ₹51,790 Nagpur ₹47,480 ₹51,790 Chandigarh ₹47,550 ₹51,860 Surat ₹47,460 ₹51,770 Bhubaneswar ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Mangalore ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Visakhapatnam ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Nashik ₹47,480 ₹51,790 Mysore ₹47,400 ₹51,710

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.