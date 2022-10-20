New Delhi: The upward rally of gold prices continues as Dhanteras, Diwali approach. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold is being sold at Rs 4,655 as against Rs 4,642 yesterday. And one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,078 as against Rs 5,064 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Fall On Wednesday. Check Today's Prices Across Indian Cities Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,000 ₹51,270 Mumbai ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Delhi ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Kolkata ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Bangalore ₹46,600 ₹50,840 Hyderabad ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Nashik ₹46,580 ₹50,700 Pune ₹46,580 ₹50,700 Vadodara ₹46,580 ₹50,700 Ahmedabad ₹46,600 ₹50,700 Lucknow ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Chandigarh ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Surat ₹46,600 ₹50,840 Visakhapatnam ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Bhubaneswar ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Mysore ₹46,600 ₹50,840

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated.