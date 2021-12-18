New Delhi: Gold rates remained static after rising for two days in a row. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 47,720 on December 18, the same as that on December 17. But in Delhi, the gold price fell Rs 1,000 per 10 grams to Rs 46,850. According to market experts, the sentiment of gold is still bullish, even after the Federal Reserve has taken a hawkish stance, a report by Mint stated. The prices may touch Rs 49,500 per 10 grams in a months time, the report further added.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 17 December 2021: Gold Price Up Rs 1000. Check Revised Rates In Your City

Gold Prices on December 18. Check Latest Price In Your City