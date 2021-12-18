New Delhi: Gold rates remained static after rising for two days in a row. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 47,720 on December 18, the same as that on December 17. But in Delhi, the gold price fell Rs 1,000 per 10 grams to Rs 46,850. According to market experts, the sentiment of gold is still bullish, even after the Federal Reserve has taken a hawkish stance, a report by Mint stated. The prices may touch Rs 49,500 per 10 grams in a months time, the report further added.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 17 December 2021: Gold Price Up Rs 1000. Check Revised Rates In Your City
Gold Prices on December 18. Check Latest Price In Your City
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is ₹45,940
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is ₹47,720
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is ₹46,850
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata is ₹47,950
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bangalore is ₹45,700
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad is ₹45,700
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kerala is ₹45,700
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Pune is ₹46,930
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Vadodara is ₹47,350
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Ahmedabad is ₹47,200
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Jaipur is ₹48,000
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Lucknow is ₹46,600
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Coimbatore is ₹45,940
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Madura is ₹45,940
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Vijayawada is ₹45,700
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Patna is ₹46,930
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Nagpur is ₹47,720
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chandigarh is ₹46,600
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Surat is ₹47,210
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bhubaneswar is ₹45,700
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mangalore is ₹45,700
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Visakhapatnam is ₹45,700
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Nashik is ₹46,930
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mysore is ₹45,700