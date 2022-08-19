New Delhi: After a slight dip in prices yesterday, the price of gold has remain unchanged today, August 19. Eight grams of 22 carat gold will cost you Rs 38,320, same as that of yesterday. The same amount of 24 carat gold will cost you Rs 41,800. One hundred grams of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,79,000, while the same amount of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,22,500.Also Read - Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal's Cost Falls, Check Rates In Your City
Check The Price of Gold In Your City Here:
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹48,380
|₹52,770
|Mumbai
|₹47,900
|₹52,250
|Delhi
|₹48,050
|₹52,400
|Kolkata
|₹47,900
|₹52,250
|Bangalore
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Hyderabad
|₹47,900
|₹52,250
|Nashik
|₹47,930
|₹52,280
|Pune
|₹47,930
|₹52,280
|Vadodara
|₹47,930
|₹52,280
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Lucknow
|₹48,050
|₹52,400
|Chandigarh
|₹48,050
|₹52,400
|Surat
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Visakhapatnam
|₹47,900
|₹52,250
|Bhubaneswar
|₹47,900
|₹52,250
|Mysore
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.