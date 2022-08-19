New Delhi: After a slight dip in prices yesterday, the price of gold has remain unchanged today, August 19. Eight grams of 22 carat gold will cost you Rs 38,320, same as that of yesterday. The same amount of 24 carat gold will cost you Rs 41,800. One hundred grams of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,79,000, while the same amount of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,22,500.Also Read - Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal's Cost Falls, Check Rates In Your City

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,380 ₹52,770 Mumbai ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Delhi ₹48,050 ₹52,400 Kolkata ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Bangalore ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Hyderabad ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Nashik ₹47,930 ₹52,280 Pune ₹47,930 ₹52,280 Vadodara ₹47,930 ₹52,280 Ahmedabad ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Lucknow ₹48,050 ₹52,400 Chandigarh ₹48,050 ₹52,400 Surat ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Visakhapatnam ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Bhubaneswar ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Mysore ₹47,950 ₹52,310

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.