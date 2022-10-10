New Delhi: The price of the yellow metal, that have been on a constant upward rally lately, pulled the brakes today. Today, the price of 1 gram of 22 carat gold in India stands at Rs 4,785 and that of 1 gram of 24 carat gold stands at Rs 5,220 — same as that of yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Hiked For 5th Day This Week. Check Today's Prices In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,400 ₹52,800 Mumbai ₹47,850 ₹52,200 Delhi ₹48,000 ₹52,360 Kolkata ₹47,150 ₹52,200 Bangalore ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Hyderabad ₹47,850 ₹52,200 Nashik ₹47,880 ₹52,230 Pune ₹47,880 ₹52,230 Vadodara ₹47,880 ₹52,230 Ahmedabad ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Lucknow ₹48,000 ₹52,360 Chandigarh ₹48,000 ₹52,360 Surat ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Visakhapatnam ₹47,850 ₹52,200 Bhubaneswar ₹47,850 ₹52,200 Mysore ₹47,900 ₹52,250

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns