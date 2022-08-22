New Delhi: The prices of 22 carat gold and 24 carat gold have remained unchanged in India. One gram of 22 carat gold will cost you Rs 4,780, same as that of yesterday. One gram of 24 carat gold will cost you Rs 5,215. While eight grams of 22 carat gold will cost you Rs 38,240 today, the same amount of 24 carat gold will cost you Rs 41,720.Also Read - Gold Prices Remain Unchanged On Friday. Check The Yellow Metal's Price In Your City Today

Check The Price of Gold In Your City Here:

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹48,300₹52,700
Mumbai₹47,800₹52,150
Delhi₹48,950₹52,310
Kolkata₹47,800₹52,150
Bangalore₹47,850₹52,200
Hyderabad₹47,800₹52,150
Nashik₹47,830₹52,180
Pune₹47,830₹52,180
Vadodara₹47,830₹52,180
Ahmedabad₹47,850₹52,200
Lucknow₹47,950₹52,310
Chandigarh₹47,950₹52,310
Surat₹47,850₹52,200
Visakhapatnam₹47,800₹52,150
Bhubaneswar₹47,800₹52,150
Mysore₹47,850₹52,200

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

