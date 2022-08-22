New Delhi: The prices of 22 carat gold and 24 carat gold have remained unchanged in India. One gram of 22 carat gold will cost you Rs 4,780, same as that of yesterday. One gram of 24 carat gold will cost you Rs 5,215. While eight grams of 22 carat gold will cost you Rs 38,240 today, the same amount of 24 carat gold will cost you Rs 41,720.Also Read - Gold Prices Remain Unchanged On Friday. Check The Yellow Metal's Price In Your City Today

Check The Price of Gold In Your City Here:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,300 ₹52,700 Mumbai ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Delhi ₹48,950 ₹52,310 Kolkata ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Bangalore ₹47,850 ₹52,200 Hyderabad ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Nashik ₹47,830 ₹52,180 Pune ₹47,830 ₹52,180 Vadodara ₹47,830 ₹52,180 Ahmedabad ₹47,850 ₹52,200 Lucknow ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Chandigarh ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Surat ₹47,850 ₹52,200 Visakhapatnam ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Bhubaneswar ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Mysore ₹47,850 ₹52,200

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal's Cost Falls, Check Rates In Your City