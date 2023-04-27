Home

Gold Prices Remain Unchanged On Thursday, April 27, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities

Gold prices have remain unchanged on Thursday after two consecutive days of price rise. On Wednesday, COMEX Gold prices eased despite a decline in the greenback, owing to an uptick in US 10-year treasury yields.

Gold Prices Remain Unchanged On Thursday, April 27, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities (Photo: Unsplash)

New Delhi: After two consecutive days of rate hike, the price of gold has remained unchanged in India on Thursday, 27 April 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,950 and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 61,040.

On bullion market, Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, says, “Gold and silver ended slightly lower on Wednesday as U.S. bond yields recovered with the focus shifting to upcoming economic data and fresh worries surrounding the U.S. banking turmoil.”

Kalantri noted that the U.S. consumer durable goods and core durable goods orders data released on Wednesday was also better than expected and increased the possibility of Fed rate hikes which capped gains of precious metals.

He said that however, traders are now focussed on U.S. quarterly gross domestic product data due later today, followed by the core personal consumption expenditures index on Friday, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

“Gold has support at $1980-1965 while resistance is at $2005-2015. Silver has support at $24.80-24.58, while resistance is at $25.20-25.32. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 59,740-59,550, while resistance is at Rs60,320, 60,510. Silver has support at Rs73,480-73,050, while resistance is at Rs74,650–75,030,” he added.

Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd, said that:

Prospects of another 25 basis points rate hike from Fed coupled with expectations of hawkish commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell is keeping a lid on prices.”

Rao said that gold prices edged higher on Thursday morning as renewed concerns over the US banking sector improved the conviction that the Federal Reserve might have to hit the pause button sooner.

US bank regulators are weighing placing borrowing curbs on First Republic Bank after it reported earnings that fell far short of analyst’s estimates, sending jitters through markets and causing its shares to plunge about 64 per cent over the past two sessions.

Swaps are now pricing in almost 70 basis point rate cuts from Fed this year, compared to 50 basis points expected during the start of the week.

US Q1 advance GDP and weekly jobless claims data will be closely watched for the day, to gauge the strength of US economy and Labour market ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting.”

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 27 APRIL 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs 56,400 Rs 61,530 Mumbai Rs 55,950 Rs 61,040 Delhi Rs 56,100 Rs 61,190 Kolkata Rs 55,950 Rs 61,040 Bangalore Rs 56,000 Rs 61,100 Hyderabad Rs 55,950 Rs 61,040 Surat Rs 56,000 Rs 61,100 Pune Rs 55,950 Rs 61,040 Visakhapatnam Rs 55,950 Rs 61,040 Ahmedabad Rs 56,000 Rs 61,100 Lucknow Rs 56,100 Rs 61,190 Nashik Rs 55,980 Rs 61,070

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.