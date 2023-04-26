Home

Gold Prices Rise In India On April 26, 2023: Check Today’s Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities

Gold prices rise in India for the second day. In the bullion market, gold and silver prices were highly volatile and witnessed sideways movement intra-day before closing on a mixed note on Tuesday.

Gold Prices Rise In India On April 26, 2023: Check Today's Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities (Image by Vaibhav Nagare on Unsplash)

New Delhi: Gold prices have gone up in India for the second straight day on Wednesday, 26 April 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,950 as against Rs 55,850 yesterday, and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today would cost Rs 61,040 as against Rs 60,930 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd comments on the bullion market:

Gold and silver prices were highly volatile and witnessed sideways movement intra-day before closing on a mixed note on Tuesday.

Gold in morning trades saw some upside from bargain buying as U.S. Treasury yields have declined this week. However, a higher U.S. dollar index and lower crude oil prices today are negative influences on the metals markets.

Softer-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data also points to a slowing consumption this year, which is a damper on economic growth.

Uncertainty over monetary policy and a stronger dollar had weighed on gold in recent weeks, as markets were split over when the Federal Reserve could halt its rate hike cycle.

Gold has support at $1980-1965 while resistance is at $2005-2015. Silver has support at $24.80-24.58, while resistance is at $25.20-25.32. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 59,940-59,750, while resistance is at Rs60,520, 60,720. Silver has support at Rs73,920-73,510, while resistance is at Rs75,050–75,610.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 26 APRIL 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs 56,400 Rs 61,530 Mumbai Rs 55,950 Rs 61,040 Delhi Rs 56,100 Rs 61,190 Kolkata Rs 55,950 Rs 61,040 Bangalore Rs 56,000 Rs 61,100 Hyderabad Rs 55,950 Rs 61,040 Surat Rs 56,000 Rs 61,100 Pune Rs 55,950 Rs 61,040 Visakhapatnam Rs 55,950 Rs 61,040 Ahmedabad Rs 56,000 Rs 61,100 Lucknow Rs 56,100 Rs 61,190 Nashik Rs 55,980 Rs 61,070

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

