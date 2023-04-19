Gold Prices Rise On April 19, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities
Gold prices have risen in India today after four days. While gold prices dipped yesterday, it remained unchanged across the country on Monday. The price of the yellow metal dipped for two consecutive days of April 15 and 16.
Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,050 as against Rs 55,850 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 61,150 as against Rs 60,920 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.
GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 19 APRIL 2023
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|Rs 56,650
|Rs 61,800
|Mumbai
|Rs 56,050
|Rs 61,150
|Delhi
|Rs 56,200
|Rs 61,310
|Kolkata
|Rs 56,050
|Rs 61,150
|Bangalore
|Rs 56,100
|Rs 61,200
|Hyderabad
|Rs 56,050
|Rs 61,150
|Surat
|Rs 56,100
|Rs 61,200
|Pune
|Rs 56,050
|Rs 61,150
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 56,050
|Rs 61,150
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 56,100
|Rs 61,200
|Lucknow
|Rs 56,200
|Rs 61,310
|Nashik
|Rs 56,080
|Rs 61,180
The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
