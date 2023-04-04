Home

Business

Gold Prices Rise On April 4, 2023: Check The Yellow Metal’s Price Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold prices rise on Tuesday (April 4, 2023) after a dip yesterday. Analysts expect a headwind for the yellow metal if there's a 25 bps rate hike in the May meeting of the Federal Reserve. Check city-wise price list here.

New Delhi: Gold prices have risen on 4 April 2023 after a dip yesterday. On Tuesday, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in India has been priced at Rs 55,300, while the same amount of 24-carat gold costs Rs 54,700, according to the latest data available on Goodreturns.

10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai today costs Rs 55,300, while the yellow metal has been priced at Rs 60,330 in the city for the 24-carat.

Ravindra V. Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd, said “COMEX gold prices started the previous week on a negative note, following reports that US authorities are considering expanding an emergency lending facility for banks, easing some concerns surrounding the financial sector. Risk sentiments improved and haven demand fell.”

As per Rao, Fed officials see more work on the inflation front, despite the recent banking turmoil and continue to be hawkish in their statements. “Still, the dollar index fell near to a two-month low of 102.1 levels,” he said.

While a decline in the greenback often translates to higher gold prices, this was more than offset by an uptick in US treasury yields amid improved risk sentiments.

Last week, COMEX Gold ended marginally higher at $1,986.2 per troy ounce. As per the data released on Friday, US core PCE price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge to measure inflation, rose by 4.6 per cent annually in February of 2023, the least in 15 months, and slowing from the 4.7 per cent in the previous month.

As the official manufacturing PMI in the US has been in contraction for the past four months, the US Manufacturing PMI and Labour data might be in spotlight for the coming week.

Ravindra Rao also opined that US Non-farm payrolls is expected to cool down for March month and gold prices are expected to stay buoyed on the back of a weak dollar and prospects of a Fed pivot. “Having said that, in the event of any upside surprise in data, markets might start pricing in 25 bps rate hike for the May meeting, which might prove to be a short term

headwind for the yellow metal,” he added.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN CITIES ON APRIL 4, 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹56,000 ₹61,090 Mumbai ₹55,300 ₹60,330 Delhi ₹55,450 ₹60,480 Kolkata ₹55,300 ₹60,330 Bangalore ₹55,350 ₹60,380 Hyderabad ₹55,300 ₹60,330 Surat ₹55,350 ₹60,380 Pune ₹55,300 ₹60,330 Visakhapatnam ₹55,300 ₹60,330 Ahmedabad ₹55,350 ₹60,380 Lucknow ₹55,450 ₹60,480 Nashik ₹55,330 ₹60,360

The local prices may differ from what in the shown above. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The rates have been taken from Goodreturns.

What is the difference between 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat gold

24-carat gold: 99.9% purity

22-carat gold: 91.6% purity

18-carat gold: 75% purity

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.