New Delhi: The price gold has gone up in the country today with one gram of 22 carat gold costing Rs 4,685 today as against Rs 4,650 yesterday. One gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,111 as against Rs 5,073.Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Remain Unchanged On Monday. Check Latest Prices In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Mumbai ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Delhi ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Kolkata ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Bangalore ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Hyderabad ₹47,850 ₹51,110 Nashik ₹46,880 ₹51,140 Pune ₹46,880 ₹51,140 Vadodara ₹46,880 ₹51,140 Ahmedabad ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Lucknow ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Chandigarh ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Surat ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Visakhapatnam ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Bhubaneswar ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Mysore ₹47,900 ₹51,160

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates, October 2: Yellow Metal Prices See A Slight Dip Today | Check Revised Rates In Your City