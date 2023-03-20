Home

Business

Gold Prices Soar, Jumps Above Rs 60,000 Mark For The First Time

Gold Prices Soar, Jumps Above Rs 60,000 Mark For The First Time

At around 12:55 pm, MCX Gold futures were trading at Rs 60,280 up by Rs 897 or 1.51 per cent. MCX silver prices also rose and were trading at Rs 69,100 per kg, up by Rs 599 or 0.87 per cent at 1:23 pm.

Gold Prices Soar, Jumps Above Rs 60,000 Mark For The First Time

New Delhi: Gold prices crossed the Rs 60,000 mark per 10 grams for the first time on MCX on Monday after banking crises in the US and Europe triggered a return to haven buying.

At around 12:55 pm, MCX Gold futures were trading at Rs 60,280 up by Rs 897 or 1.51 per cent. MCX silver prices also rose and were trading at Rs 69,100 per kg, up by Rs 599 or 0.87 per cent at 1:23 pm.

You may like to read

“Gold prices hitting a fresh high is a sign of slower economic growth and lower interest rates with ample liquidity to help the system steer of the current situation. We expect gold to gain further and touch new highs in the next few months. Domestically, it is expected to trade in the range of ₹61,000-62,000/ 10gm. Internationally, it may scale levels of $2,050-2100/oz,” said Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry.

“Western banking crisis upended global markets, taking domestic gold prices to a record high, to above Rs.60,000 per 10 gram After rising more than 5% in the previous week, gold prices are up 1.5% on Monday, amid broad risk-off sentiments as UBS- CS deal failed to calm investor nerves. US bonds reversed early losses and yields on 2 year treasury notes fell more than 15 bps, to below 3.7%, the lowest since September 2022, signalling caution. During the weekend, Swiss authorities brokered a takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG by rival UBS Group AG, while, the Federal Reserve and five other central banks announced coordinated action to boost liquidity in US dollar swap arrangements. WSJ during the weekend reported that in a new study, economists said they found 186 banks that may be prone to similar risks as of SVB. This raises concerns of a financial contagion and a hard landing in US, improving the appeal for the yellow metal for its safe haven status. This happens at a time when US Core CPI is at 5.5%, keeping US Fed in a tough spot. Extreme risk off sentiments and caution prevails in markets and gold is a major beneficiary of this crisis,” said Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

“Gold is expected to do well in near term because gold has tailwinds from US Dollar. Gold has negative correlation with USD Index. Gold does well when USD Dollar Index falls. US Dollar Index has been falling since 22 October and accordingly gold price has been going up since 22 October. The trend is expected to continue because we expect US Fed to cut rates in 2023 after the Silicon Valley bank Crisis and this will weaken the US Dollar Index further. So hopefully, Gold will do well in coming months,” said Dr Mukesh Jindal, Co-Founder of Alpha Capital.

“Gold is likely to trade with a positive bias for the day amid drop in US treasury yields across curve and weak US dollar. Further, demand for safe haven may increase on fears over a contagion risk despite a rescue deal for Credit Suisse and support from global central banks. MCX gold is expected to continue its upward trend towards the level of 59700,” according to ICICI Direct Research.

As per ICICI Direct, MCX silver prices are likely to continue their upward trend towards the level of 69,300.

Gold rose above $2,000 an ounce for the first time in more than a year in the international market.

“The race to reassure markets over the recent global financial instabilities continues… with UBS’ rescue deal for Credit Suisse aiding to calm some nerves and supporting some unwinding of safe-haven flows in gold,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG, as reported by Mint.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.