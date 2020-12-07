New Delhi: With an increase of Rs 10, the price of 24-carat gold on Monday changed to Rs 49,340 per 10 gram from Rs 49,330 per 10 gram. The price of 22-carat gold, on the other hand, rose to Rs 48,340 per 10 gram from Rs 48,330 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns. If compared with the record highs in August, almost surpassing Rs 56,000, gold prices are reeling down to about Rs 7,000. Also Read - Gold Price Rises by Rs 45 to Rs 48,273, Silver Gains Rs 407

Due to excise duty, taxes, and making charges, gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal. Also Read - Gold Price Drops Below Rs 49,000 per 10 gm as Vaccine Hopes Continue to Rise

Check out Gold Prices in Major Cities Also Read - Dhanteras: Gold Price Today at Rs 52,620 per 10gm, Silver Rises to Rs 62,700 a kg

City 22-carat gold 24-carat gold Chennai Rs 46,340 Rs 50,770 Mumbai Rs 48,350 Rs 49,350 Delhi Rs 48,070 Rs 52,660 Ahmedabad Rs 48,700 Rs 50,700 Kolkata Rs 47,550 Rs 50,650 Bengaluru Rs 45,920 Rs 50,090

Meanwhile, the cost of one kilogram of silver dropped by Rs 110, from Rs 64,010 to Rs 63,900. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures fell 0.19 per cent to Rs 49,209 per 10 gm, while December silver futures were at Rs 63,848 per kg.