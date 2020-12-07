New Delhi: With an increase of Rs 10, the price of 24-carat gold on Monday changed to Rs 49,340 per 10 gram from Rs 49,330 per 10 gram. The price of 22-carat gold, on the other hand, rose to Rs 48,340 per 10 gram from Rs 48,330 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns. If compared with the record highs in August, almost surpassing Rs 56,000, gold prices are reeling down to about Rs 7,000. Also Read - Gold Price Rises by Rs 45 to Rs 48,273, Silver Gains Rs 407
|City
|22-carat gold
|24-carat gold
|Chennai
|Rs 46,340
|Rs 50,770
|Mumbai
|Rs 48,350
|Rs 49,350
|Delhi
|Rs 48,070
|Rs 52,660
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 48,700
|Rs 50,700
|Kolkata
|Rs 47,550
|Rs 50,650
|Bengaluru
|Rs 45,920
|Rs 50,090
Meanwhile, the cost of one kilogram of silver dropped by Rs 110, from Rs 64,010 to Rs 63,900. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures fell 0.19 per cent to Rs 49,209 per 10 gm, while December silver futures were at Rs 63,848 per kg.