New Delhi: On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down 0.9% to ₹51,306 per 10 gram, whereas Silver futures fell 1.5% to ₹67,970 per kg on Friday. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 09 September 2020: Yellow Metal Rates Slip to Rs 51,140 Per 10 gm | Check Out Rates in Major Cities Here

Earlier on Thursday, Gold prices were rose by Rs 287 to Rs 52,391 per 10 gram in the national capital, while silver prices also gained Rs 875 to Rs 69,950 per kilogram from its previous close of Rs 69,075 per kilogram. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 08 September 2020: Yellow Metal Rates Fall Below Rs 51,000 Per 10 gm | Check Out Rates in Major Cities Here

Due to excise duty, taxes, and making charges, Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal. Also Read - Gold Prices Today: Precious Yellow Metal Price Remains Volatile

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,944 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 26.95 per ounce.

Check out 22-Carat Gold Prices in Major Cities