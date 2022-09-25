Gold Rate Today September 25: The price of Gold fell for second consecutive day on September 25 in India, standing at Rs. 49,360 per 10 grams. This is a drop of Rs. 595 (1.19 per cent) since yesterday. The price of Gold also saw a drop in major cities such as Delhi, where price of Standard Gold fell by Rs. 400 from yesterday. 22-carat-gold costs Rs 47,290 per 10 grams in Delhi. 24-carat-gold is priced at Rs. 49,650 per 10 grams. In Mumbai, Standard Gold fell by Rs. 500, standing at Rs. 46,880 per 10 grams whereas the price of Pure Gold stands at Rs. 49,220 per 10 grams, seeing a major drop of Rs. 530.Also Read - Mumbai: Nair Medical College And Hospital Student Dies By Suicide

CHECK THE PRICE OF GOLD IN YOUR CITY HERE:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs.46,500 ₹48,830 Mumbai ₹46,880 ₹49,220 Delhi ₹47,290 ₹49,650 Kolkata ₹47,550 ₹49,930 Bangalore ₹47,150 ₹49,510 Hyderabad ₹46,500 ₹48,830 Bhopal ₹46,880 ₹49,220 Pune ₹46,880 ₹49,220 Vadodara ₹47,160 ₹49,520 Ahmedabad ₹₹47,160 ₹49,520 Lucknow ₹47,290 ₹49,650 Aurangabad ₹46,880 ₹49,520 Amravati ₹46,880 ₹49,220 Chandigarh ₹47,290 ₹49,650 Nashik ₹46,880 ₹49,220

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.