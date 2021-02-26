Gold Prices Today: The yellow metal prices fell for the fourth straight day to Rs 46,750 per 10 gm on Friday, while silver was being sold at Rs 70,200 per kg, according to the Good Returns website. Also Read - Gold Price Today 24 February 2021: Gold Rates Rises Up by Rs 490 to Rs 46,950 Per 10 gm. Check Rate in Your City

In the national capital, 22-carat gold witnessed a dip of Rs Rs 350, following which it was trading at Rs 45,550 per 10 gm, in Mumbai rate was declined by Rs 45,750. Meanwhile, in Chennai, it was slipped Rs 43,720 following a dip of Rs 450.

Take a look at a breakdown of gold prices in various states :

Chennai ₹43,710 Mumbai ₹45,740 Delhi ₹45,540 Kolkata ₹45,950 Bangalore ₹43,390 Hyderabad ₹43,390 Kerala ₹43,390 Pune ₹45,740 Vadodara ₹45,890 Ahmedabad ₹45,890

Yesterday Gold prices declined by Rs 358, amid selling in the international markets, according to HDFC Securities. Silver, on the other hand, was rose by Rs 151 to Rs 69,159 per kg as compared with the previous close of Rs 69,008 per kg.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Spot prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi fell by Rs 358 in line with selling in global gold.”

In the international markets, gold was down at USD 1,792 an ounce, while Silver was trading marginally lower at USD 27.56 an ounce.