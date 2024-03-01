Home

Business

Gold Prices Today In India; Check Gold Price In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Thane, Surat, Pune, Nagpur

Gold Prices Today In India; Check Gold Price In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Thane, Surat, Pune, Nagpur

Whereas, silver futures, maturing on May 3, 2024, witnessed a hike of Rs 191 or 0.27 per cent and reached at Rs 71,519 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 71,279.

Gold Prices (Pic Credit - Pixabay)

Both gold and silver prices rose on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Trending Now

Gold futures, maturing on April 5, 2024, for 10 grams stood at Rs 62,578 per gram on the MCX; the previous close was recorded at Rs 62,567.

You may like to read

Whereas, silver futures, maturing on May 3, 2024, witnessed a hike of Rs 191 or 0.27 per cent and reached at Rs 71,519 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 71,279.

Gold Price Today In Mumbai

The price of gold in Mumbai today is ₹ 5,790 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,316 per gram for 24 karat gold .

Gold Price Today In Kolkata

The price of gold in Kolkata today is ₹ 5,790 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,316 per gram for 24 karat gold .

Gold Price Today In Chennai

The price of gold in Chennai today is ₹ 5,840 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,371 per gram for 24 karat gold .

Gold Price Today In Delhi

The price of gold in Delhi today is ₹ 5,805 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,331 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Gold Price Today In Thane

The price of gold in Thane today is ₹ 5,790 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,316 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Gold Price Today In Surat

The price of gold in Surat today is ₹ 5,795 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,321 per gram for 24 karat gold .

Gold Price Today In Pune

The price of gold in Pune today is ₹ 5,790 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,316 per gram for 24 karat gold .

Gold Price Today In Nagpur

The price of gold in Nagpur today is ₹ 5,790 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,316 per gram for 24 karat gold .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.