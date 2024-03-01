Gold Prices Today In India; Check Gold Price In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Thane, Surat, Pune, Nagpur

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Gold Prices Today In India
Whereas, silver futures, maturing on May 3, 2024, witnessed a hike of Rs 191 or 0.27 per cent and reached at Rs 71,519 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 71,279.
Both gold and silver prices rose on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday, March 1, 2024.
Gold futures, maturing on April 5, 2024, for 10 grams stood at Rs 62,578 per gram on the MCX; the previous close was recorded at Rs 62,567.
Gold Price Today In Mumbai
The price of gold in Mumbai today is ₹ 5,790 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,316 per gram for 24 karat gold .
Gold Price Today In Kolkata
The price of gold in Kolkata today is ₹ 5,790 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,316 per gram for 24 karat gold .
Gold Price Today In Chennai
The price of gold in Chennai today is ₹ 5,840 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,371 per gram for 24 karat gold .
Gold Price Today In Delhi
The price of gold in Delhi today is ₹ 5,805 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,331 per gram for 24 karat gold.
Gold Price Today In Thane
The price of gold in Thane today is ₹ 5,790 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,316 per gram for 24 karat gold.
Gold Price Today In Surat
The price of gold in Surat today is ₹ 5,795 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,321 per gram for 24 karat gold .
Gold Price Today In Pune
The price of gold in Pune today is ₹ 5,790 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,316 per gram for 24 karat gold .
Gold Price Today In Nagpur
The price of gold in Nagpur today is ₹ 5,790 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,316 per gram for 24 karat gold .
