Gold Prices Today In India; Check Gold Rate In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Thane, Surat, Pune, Nagpur

Gold Price Today

Gold Rate Today: Fluctuation is being seen in the prices of gold and silver in the global market today. The effect of which is clearly visible in the domestic market. The gold price in India today is Rs 5946 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 6,486 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Check Gold Price In Your City Today

Gold Price Today In Mumbai

The price of gold in Mumbai is ₹ 5,946 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6486 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Gold Price Today In Kolkata

The gold price today in Kolkata is ₹ 5946 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,486 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Gold Price Today In Chennai

The Gold price today in Chennai is ₹ 6016 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6563 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Gold Price Today In Delhi

The gold price today in Delhi is ₹ 5961 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6501 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Gold Price Today In Thane

The gold price today in Thane is ₹ 5,946 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6486 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Gold Price Today In Surat

The gold price today in Surat is ₹ 5951 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6491 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Gold Price Today In Pune

The gold price today in Pune is ₹ 5946 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6486 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Gold Price Today In Nagpur

The gold price today in Nagpur is ₹ 5946 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6486 per gram for 24 karat gold.

