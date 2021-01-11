New Delhi: Gold prices continued their downtrend for the fourth straight day. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold futures were down 0.42% to Rs 48,760 per 10 gram, whereas silver futures fell 0.5% to Rs 63,914 per kg. Also Read - Is KYC Mandatory For Cash Purchase of Gold, Silver Jewellery? Read What The Govt Says

Check out 22-Carat Gold Prices in Major Cities

Chennai ₹46,620 Mumbai ₹48,310 Delhi ₹48,050 Kolkata ₹48,800 Bangalore ₹45,900 Hyderabad ₹45,900 Kerala ₹45,900 Pune ₹48,310 Vadaodara ₹49,070 Ahmedabad ₹49,600

Ravindra Rao, VP, Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities said: "Gold and silver have fallen amid steady US dollar index despite disappointing US non-farm payrolls data. The US 10-year bond yield has also risen to March highs reflecting optimism about the US economy and increased inflation expectations."

He also noted that the progress on the vaccine front as the UK approved Moderna’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use also has weighed on the prices.

“Although the short-term moves remain choppy due to rising bond yields in the US on back of a smooth transition of power, higher future inflationary concerns might trigger a re-emergence of buying in the precious metal at lower levels,” Rao said.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research said that hopes of stimulus in the US have pulled gold prices lower along with the US Treasury yields and bull run in equity markets.

He noted that the recent plunge came as investors pulled money from gold to invest US Treasury yields, which are at new highs of March.

“Hedge fund and some big investors are also exited in the gold position to chase crypto currency which is having marvelous run currently,” Purohit said.