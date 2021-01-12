Gold, Silver Prices Today: Amid mixed global cues, rates of yellow metal plunged yet again on Tuesday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold futures edged 0.03% lower to Rs 49,328 per 10 gram while silver futures declined 0.22% to Rs 65,414 per kg. Also Read - Gold Price Today 11 January 2021: Prices Down From Record High. Is It The Right Time To Invest on 22, 18 Carat Yellow Metal?

Notably, gold jewelry prices vary across India owing to excise duty, state taxes, and other factors.

Take a look at a breakdown of prices of gold in various states

In Delhi, the price of 22-carat is Rs 48,050 per 10 gm. In Chennai, the price tumbled to Rs 46,800. According to the Good Returns website, the gold price in Mumbai was recorded to be Rs 48,310.

Chennai ₹46,790 Mumbai ₹48,310 Delhi ₹48,050 Kolkata ₹48,790 Bangalore ₹45,890 Hyderabad ₹45,890 Kerala ₹45,890 Pune ₹48,300 Vadodara ₹49,060 Ahmedabad ₹49,060

Yesterday, in the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,853 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 25.14 per ounce.

“Gold prices rebounded from the lows made on Friday despite stronger dollar as worries over rising coronavirus cases boosted buying in yellow metal,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Gold bonds at cheap rates

Meanwhile, the government is giving an opportunity to the customers to buy gold bonds at cheap rates. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently released the ninth series of Sovereign Gold Bonds, through which people can purchase the yellow metal at affordable prices from January 11 to January 15.

Notably, the RBI has set the price of gold at Rs 5,104 per gram, which is less than the market rate. Customers will get an additional discount of Rs 50 per gram if they make digital payment.