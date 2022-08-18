New Delhi: The price of gold has come down today, 18th August. 8 grams of 22 carat will cost you Rs 38,320 today as compared to Rs 38,400 yesterday. The same amount of 24 carat gold will cost you Rs 41,800 today as compared to Rs 41,888 yesterday. 100 grams of 22 carat gold will cost you Rs 4,79,000 in India today as compared to Rs 4,80,000 yesterday. Similarly, 100 grams of 24 carat gold will cost you Rs 5,22,500 today as compared to Rs 5,23,600 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Price Today: How Much Does The Yellow Metal Cost In Your City Today?
Check The Price of Gold In Your City Here:
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹48,490
|₹52,900
|Mumbai
|₹47,900
|₹52,250
|Delhi
|₹48,050
|₹52,400
|Kolkata
|₹47,900
|₹51,250
|Bangalore
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Hyderabad
|₹47,900
|₹52,250
|Nashik
|₹47,930
|₹52,280
|Pune
|₹47,930
|₹52,280
|Vadodara
|₹47,930
|₹52,280
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Lucknow
|₹48,050
|₹52,400
|Chandigarh
|₹48,050
|₹52,400
|Surat
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Visakhapatnam
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
|Bhubaneswar
|₹47,900
|₹52,250
|Mysore
|₹47,950
|₹52,310
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, July 14: Yellow Metal Slips Further. Check Latest Prices In Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Witnesses Massive Change After Govt Hikes Import Duty. Check Revised Rates Here