New Delhi: The price of gold has come down today, 18th August. 8 grams of 22 carat will cost you Rs 38,320 today as compared to Rs 38,400 yesterday. The same amount of 24 carat gold will cost you Rs 41,800 today as compared to Rs 41,888 yesterday. 100 grams of 22 carat gold will cost you Rs 4,79,000 in India today as compared to Rs 4,80,000 yesterday. Similarly, 100 grams of 24 carat gold will cost you Rs 5,22,500 today as compared to Rs 5,23,600 yesterday.

Check The Price of Gold In Your City Here:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,490 ₹52,900 Mumbai ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Delhi ₹48,050 ₹52,400 Kolkata ₹47,900 ₹51,250 Bangalore ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Hyderabad ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Nashik ₹47,930 ₹52,280 Pune ₹47,930 ₹52,280 Vadodara ₹47,930 ₹52,280 Ahmedabad ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Lucknow ₹48,050 ₹52,400 Chandigarh ₹48,050 ₹52,400 Surat ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Visakhapatnam ₹47,950 ₹52,310 Bhubaneswar ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Mysore ₹47,950 ₹52,310

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.