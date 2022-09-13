New Delhi: Gold prices remain unchanged on Tuesday, 13th September, while silver prices have gone up. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,675 and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you today Rs 5,100. Meanwhile, one gram of silver costs Rs 55.20 today as against Rs 55 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Remain Unchanged, Silver Rates Fall On Monday. Check Latest Rates in Top Cities Here
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹47,450
|₹51,760
|Mumbai
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Delhi
|₹46,900
|₹51,150
|Kolkata
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Bangalore
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
|Hyderabad
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Nashik
|₹46,780
|₹51,030
|Pune
|₹46,780
|₹51,030
|Vadodara
|₹47,780
|₹51,030
|Ahmedabad
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
|Lucknow
|₹46,900
|₹51,150
|Chandigarh
|₹46,900
|₹51,150
|Surat
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Bhubaneswar
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Mysore
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹614
|₹6,140
|Mumbai
|₹552
|₹5,520
|Delhi
|₹552
|₹5,520
|Kolkata
|₹552
|₹5,520
|Bangalore
|₹614
|₹6,140
|Hyderabad
|₹613
|₹6,140
|Nashik
|₹552
|₹5,520
|Pune
|₹552
|₹5,520
|Vadodara
|₹552
|₹5,520
|Ahmedabad
|₹552
|₹5,520
|Lucknow
|₹552
|₹5,520
|Chandigarh
|₹552
|₹5,520
|Surat
|₹552
|₹5,520
|Visakhapatnam
|₹600
|₹6,000
|Bhubaneswar
|₹614
|₹6,140
|Mysore
|₹614
|₹6,140
*Rates according to Goodreturns.