New Delhi: Gold prices remain unchanged on Tuesday, 13th September, while silver prices have gone up. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,675 and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you today Rs 5,100. Meanwhile, one gram of silver costs Rs 55.20 today as against Rs 55 yesterday.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,450 ₹51,760 Mumbai ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Delhi ₹46,900 ₹51,150 Kolkata ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Bangalore ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Hyderabad ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Nashik ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Pune ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Vadodara ₹47,780 ₹51,030 Ahmedabad ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Lucknow ₹46,900 ₹51,150 Chandigarh ₹46,900 ₹51,150 Surat ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Visakhapatnam ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Bhubaneswar ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Mysore ₹46,800 ₹51,050

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹614 ₹6,140 Mumbai ₹552 ₹5,520 Delhi ₹552 ₹5,520 Kolkata ₹552 ₹5,520 Bangalore ₹614 ₹6,140 Hyderabad ₹613 ₹6,140 Nashik ₹552 ₹5,520 Pune ₹552 ₹5,520 Vadodara ₹552 ₹5,520 Ahmedabad ₹552 ₹5,520 Lucknow ₹552 ₹5,520 Chandigarh ₹552 ₹5,520 Surat ₹552 ₹5,520 Visakhapatnam ₹600 ₹6,000 Bhubaneswar ₹614 ₹6,140 Mysore ₹614 ₹6,140

*Rates according to Goodreturns.