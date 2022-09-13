New Delhi: Gold prices remain unchanged on Tuesday, 13th September, while silver prices have gone up. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,675 and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you today Rs 5,100. Meanwhile, one gram of silver costs Rs 55.20 today as against Rs 55 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Remain Unchanged, Silver Rates Fall On Monday. Check Latest Rates in Top Cities Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹47,450₹51,760
Mumbai₹46,750₹51,000
Delhi₹46,900₹51,150
Kolkata₹46,750₹51,000
Bangalore₹46,800₹51,050
Hyderabad₹46,750₹51,000
Nashik₹46,780₹51,030
Pune₹46,780₹51,030
Vadodara₹47,780₹51,030
Ahmedabad₹46,800₹51,050
Lucknow₹46,900₹51,150
Chandigarh₹46,900₹51,150
Surat₹46,800₹51,050
Visakhapatnam₹46,750₹51,000
Bhubaneswar₹46,750₹51,000
Mysore₹46,800₹51,050

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹614₹6,140
Mumbai₹552₹5,520
Delhi₹552₹5,520
Kolkata₹552₹5,520
Bangalore₹614₹6,140
Hyderabad₹613₹6,140
Nashik₹552₹5,520
Pune₹552₹5,520
Vadodara₹552₹5,520
Ahmedabad₹552₹5,520
Lucknow₹552₹5,520
Chandigarh₹552₹5,520
Surat₹552₹5,520
Visakhapatnam₹600₹6,000
Bhubaneswar₹614₹6,140
Mysore₹614₹6,140

*Rates according to Goodreturns.