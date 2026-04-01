Home

Business

Gold rate April 1: Yellow metal crosses Rs 1.55 lakh, silver hits Rs 2.46 lakh amid tensions in West Asia

Gold rate April 1: Yellow metal crosses Rs 1.55 lakh, silver hits Rs 2.46 lakh amid tensions in West Asia

Gold Rate: The prices of gold and silver are gaining strongly amid the West Asia conflict. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Representational Image

Gold Rate: The prices of gold and silver observed a sharp increase on Wednesday. This comes at a time when the gold and silver prices are gaining strongly during the global market trends. The price of silver has increased by Rs 9,000 per kilogram. On the other hand, the gold rate has surged by Rs 3,500 per 10 grams. This escalation in prices has given a boost to the investors and traders in India. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the prices of silver stood at Rs 2.37 lakh in the previous session, and after the jump, they have become Rs 2.46 lakh per kilogram. The price of gold with 99.9 per cent purity has also increased to Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams, which earlier was Rs 1.51 lakh.

Why are gold and silver prices rising?

Many experts have given their takes on the prices of silver and gold.

“Gold extended gains on Wednesday, with the yellow metal near a two-week high of USD 4,750 per ounce and silver edging toward USD 76, as traders weigh longer-term economic risks and anticipate President Donald Trump’s prime-time address on the Iran conflict on Thursday,” said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, as reported by PTI.

“You also had a couple of countries, including Russia, selling some amount of gold in the previous few months. However, if you are looking at a 12–24 month investment horizon, I would believe you could allocate around Rs 10 out of every Rs 100 you plan to invest to gold and silver combined,” Arun Kejriwal, an expert, told Business Today.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the rate of 24-carat gold was Rs 146,733 per 10 grams during the time of market closing on Monday.

What happens next?

The prices are expected to remain vulnerable to the remarks of the US president, Donald Trump. The major factors to look for are the global economic data, like US jobs reports, retail sales, and manufacturing numbers, as they impact the expectations for growth, inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, as told by the AVP-Commodity Research of Kotak Securities, Kaynat Chainwala.

The Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, Saumil Gandhi, said that gold kept rising on Wednesday during a rally which was fuelled by ease in West Asian tensions. In addition, he stated that this is likely to decrease the risk of further escalation and damage to the energy-related infrastructure.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.