New Delhi: The gold price went down a sharp Rs 1,300 per 100 grams on Saturday, according to the data on the good returns website. The 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 46,450 and 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 47,450 in the country.Also Read - Gold Price Drops by ₹5000. Check Gold Rate In Your City

The prices of gold have been on a fall because of the Federal Reserve’s tightening of the monetary policy, according to a report by Mint. The gold prices had hit a record high of Rs 56,200 in August 2020. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops By Whopping ₹3,600. Check Gold Price In Your City

Gold Price Today