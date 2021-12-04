New Delhi: The gold price went down a sharp Rs 1,300 per 100 grams on Saturday, according to the data on the good returns website. The 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 46,450 and 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 47,450 in the country.Also Read - Gold Price Drops by ₹5000. Check Gold Rate In Your City
The prices of gold have been on a fall because of the Federal Reserve’s tightening of the monetary policy, according to a report by Mint. The gold prices had hit a record high of Rs 56,200 in August 2020. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops By Whopping ₹3,600. Check Gold Price In Your City
Gold Price Today
Also Read - Gold Rate Drops by Whopping ₹1,290. Check Gold Price In Your City
- Gold Price in Chennai is ₹44,730 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Mumbai is ₹46,450 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Delhi is ₹46,600 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Kolkata is ₹46,850 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Bangalore is ₹44,450 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Hyderabad is ₹44,450 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Kerala is ₹44,450 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Pune is ₹45,620 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Vadodara is ₹46,190 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Ahmedabad is ₹45,780 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Jaipur is ₹46,800 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Lucknow is ₹45,100 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Coimbatore is ₹44,730 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Madurai is ₹44,730 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Vijayawada is ₹44,450 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Patna is ₹45,620 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Nagpur is ₹46,450 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Chandigarh is ₹45,200 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
- Gold Price in Surat is ₹45,780 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.