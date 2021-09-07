New Delhi: Gold price today was dropped by Rs 79 per 10 gram in the futures trade. The decline in gold rate has come in line with weak global precious metal prices. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold was trading lower by 0.17 per cent per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,195 lots, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Gold Price Rises Again; Check Revised City-Wise Gold Rate Before Buying

Gold prices fell in the futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand. Analysts have cited trimming of positions by participants as the reason behind the fall in gold prices, PTI reported.

In the international market, Spot gold gold was trading at USD 1,826.75 per ounce and the US gold futures were at USD 1,828.00, as per Reuters report.

Meanwhile, a record amount of Gold has been imported by India in August this year. India has bought 121 tonnes of gold in August 2021, the highest in last 5 months. Notably, in August, 2020, India had imported 63 tonnes of Gold. The exponential rise in India's gold import as gold rate has started to go up in the international market, according to Reuters.

Gold Rate Today